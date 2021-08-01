Story ProgressBack to home
Tokyo Olympics, Badminton Bronze Medal Match, Live Updates: PV Sindhu To Take On He Bing Jiao In Bronze Medal Match
Badminton bronze medal match, PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Live Updates: PV Sindhu is in with a chance to become the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals
PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao Live Updates: PV Sindhu will compete in the bronze medal match.© AFP
PV Sindhu will be looking to put the heartbreaking semi-final loss to Tai Tzu Ying behind her as she gears up to take on China's He Bing Jiao in the women's singles bronze medal match at the Tokyo Olympics on Sunday. Sindhu was up against the world number one Tai Tzu of Chinese Taipei in the semi-final match which she lost 18-21, 13-21 on Saturday. The ace Indian shuttler is in with a chance to become the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals. The only Indian to win two individual medals at the Olympics is wrestler Sushil Kumar. He won the bronze medal in 2008 Games in Beijing and went one step better in London Games to win the silver medal, becoming country's only individual two-time Olympic medallist.
Here Are The Live Updates Of PV Sindhu vs He Bing Jiao (Badminton Women's Singles Bronze Medal Match) From Tokyo Olympics 2020
- 15:56 (IST)Sindhu suffered a heartbreaking loss in semis!PV Sindhu fought hard against the world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles badminton semi-final at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics but lost the match 18-21, 13-21.
- 15:48 (IST)Hello and Welcome!Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the women's singles badminton bronze medal match between India's PV Sindhu and China's He Bing Jiao. If Sindhu wins today, she will become the first Indian woman to win two individual medals at the Olympics.
Topics mentioned in this article
Olympics 2020 Olympics PV Sindhu Badminton India Live Blogs
Get the latest updates on Olympics 2020, Olympics 2020 Medal Tally, Live Cricket Score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.