After a disappointing day, Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will expect a better show on the fifth day as the men's hockey team takes on Spain, paddler Sharath Kamal faces off against Ma Long and the shooters participate in different qualification events among other outings for Indians. After a humbling 7-1 defeat at the hands of Australia on Sunday, the men's hockey team will be eager for a comeback while Kamal, India's best hope for a medal in singles table tennis, will have to bring his top game to the table against the legendary Ma Long. Indian shuttlers will also be in action as the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Ben Lane and Sean Vend in their Group A clash. Beside these events, Indian sailors will also compete on the fifth day of the Games.

Here's a list of Indian athletes who will be in action on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics:

Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma/Yashaswini Deswal (Shooting) - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1

Time - 5:30 am IST

India vs Spain (Hockey) - Men's Pool A

Time - 6:30 am IST

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (Badminton) - Men's Doubles Group A

Time - 8:30 am IST

Nethra Kumanan (Sailing) - Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial Race 05

Time - 8:35 am IST

Vishnu Saravanan (Sailing) - Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser Race 04

Time - 8:45 am IST

Divyansh Singh Panwar/Elavenil Valarival, Deepak Kumar/Anjum Moudgil (Shooting) - 10 Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1

Time - 9:45 am IST

Ma Long vs Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis) - Men's Singles Round 3

Time - 08:30 am IST

Promoted

Ganapathy Kelapanda/Varun Thakkar (Sailing) - Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 01

Time 11:20 am IST