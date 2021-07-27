Tokyo Olympics, Day Schedule: Sharath Kamal And Shooters In Focus; Men's Hockey Team, Sailors In Action
Tokyo Olympics: Indian paddler Sharath Kamal, shuttlers Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy and Chirag Shetty and the men's hockey team among others will be seen in action on Tuesday at the Tokyo Games.
After a disappointing day, Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will expect a better show on the fifth day as the men's hockey team takes on Spain, paddler Sharath Kamal faces off against Ma Long and the shooters participate in different qualification events among other outings for Indians. After a humbling 7-1 defeat at the hands of Australia on Sunday, the men's hockey team will be eager for a comeback while Kamal, India's best hope for a medal in singles table tennis, will have to bring his top game to the table against the legendary Ma Long. Indian shuttlers will also be in action as the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Ranikreddy and Chirag Shetty will take on Ben Lane and Sean Vend in their Group A clash. Beside these events, Indian sailors will also compete on the fifth day of the Games.
Here's a list of Indian athletes who will be in action on Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics:
Saurabh Chaudhary/Manu Bhaker, Abhishek Verma/Yashaswini Deswal (Shooting) - 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1
Time - 5:30 am IST
India vs Spain (Hockey) - Men's Pool A
Time - 6:30 am IST
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy (Badminton) - Men's Doubles Group A
Time - 8:30 am IST
Nethra Kumanan (Sailing) - Women's One Person Dinghy - Laser Radial Race 05
Time - 8:35 am IST
Vishnu Saravanan (Sailing) - Men's One Person Dinghy - Laser Race 04
Time - 8:45 am IST
Divyansh Singh Panwar/Elavenil Valarival, Deepak Kumar/Anjum Moudgil (Shooting) - 10 Air Rifle Mixed Team Qualification Stage 1
Time - 9:45 am IST
Ma Long vs Sharath Kamal (Table Tennis) - Men's Singles Round 3
Time - 08:30 am IST
Ganapathy Kelapanda/Varun Thakkar (Sailing) - Men's Skiff - 49er - Race 01
Time 11:20 am IST