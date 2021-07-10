From Virat Kohli to Mithali Raj - Indian cricketers on Saturday rallied behind the country's Olympic-bound athletes for the upcoming 2020 Tokyo Games. Indian stars also urged their fellow countrymen to support the contingent for Tokyo to keep their morale high. On Saturday evening, in a video shared by the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the members of India's men's and women's teams were seen supporting the "Cheer 4 India" campaign.

"The BCCI proudly joins the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi in extending our wholehearted support to the Team India athletes at Tokyo 2020. They have trained hard and are raring to go. Let us get together and Cheer 4 India," BCCI captioned the video on Twitter.

The BCCI proudly joins the Honourable Prime Minister of India Shri @narendramodi in extending our wholehearted support to the Team India Athletes @Tokyo2020



They have trained hard and are raring to go.



Let us get together and #Cheer4India | @JayShah | @IndiaSports pic.twitter.com/KDDr5wA28S — BCCI (@BCCI) July 10, 2021

Fans also extended their support to Indian athletes for the upcoming mega event.

"All the best to the Olympic Team," read a comment on the post.

All The Best To the Oly Team. — Divyansh Kathotia (@imdiv_k) July 10, 2021

"All the best to all athletes," wrote another user.

All the best to all Athletes. — Abhay Sharma (@Im_AbhaySharma) July 10, 2021

"Cheers for India," read one of the comments.

Cheers for India — Sayantan Bhowmick (@Sayanta33423467) July 10, 2021

Earlier on June 27, Kiren Rijiju, then Sports Minister, announced the 'Cheer4India' campaign to support Indian athletes, who are set to participate in the Tokyo Games. The colossal event will kick off on July 23 and will conclude on August 8.

So far, over 100 athletes from India have qualified for the quadrennial event and multiple selfie points across the country have been set up to support them.

Let us all support the #Cheer4India campaign to encourage the Indian Contingent participating in Tokyo Olympics 2020.



Click selfies at Selfie Points installed across our Railway Stations & share widely to encourage our participating athletes, & for creating a fit pic.twitter.com/DqAu124CpU — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 25, 2021

Meanwhile, six-time World champion and Olympic bronze medallist MC Mary Kom and India's hockey skipper Manpreet Singh have been named the flag bearers of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics.