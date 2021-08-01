"You Make Us Super Proud": Twitter Erupts As PV Sindhu Makes History At Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: As PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two individual medals at the Olympics, other athletes and fans alike saluted the ace shuttler.
India's star shuttler PV Sindhu made history on Sunday as she became the first Indian woman to win two individual Olympic medals. Sindhu beat China's He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 to win the bronze medal in women's singles at the Tokyo Olympics a day after her heartbreaking semi-final defeat against World No.1 Tai Tzu Ying. Sindhu had won the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Games. She is also only the second Indian athlete after Sushil Kumar to win two individual medals at the Olympics.
Social media erupted after Sindhu's historic win as fans lauded the two-time Olympic medallist.
Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said Sindhu got a "smashing victory".
SMASHING VICTORY PV Sindhu !!!- Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) August 1, 2021
You dominated the game & made history #Tokyo2020 !
An Olympic medalist twice over!
India is so proud of you & awaits your return!
YOU DID IT ! pic.twitter.com/kpxAAYQLrh
"Congratulations @Pvsindhu1! You make us super proud !!!" tweeted Abhinav Bindra, India's only individual gold medallist in Olympic history, along with an inspirational message.
Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 ! You make us super proud !!! pic.twitter.com/55lMOCQeMc- Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 1, 2021
Several others also congratulated Sindhu on her achievement.
Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/HEW9ZjgWtI- hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 1, 2021
#PVSindhu Remarkable achievement yet again Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/6DndA4VgGW- Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) August 1, 2021
@Pvsindhu1 Congratulations Sindhu. You made us proud. #hindkibetiyan- SHARAD GOYAL (@sharadgo646) August 1, 2021
Congratulations, PV Sindhu! Medals in 2 consecutive Olympics is an amazing example of grit, determination, focus and will power. Truly inspiring.#TokyoOlympics2020 #PVSindhu #IND #Bronze #BadmintalkTokyo2020 # https://t.co/jI5DMuqvew- Pranav Shroff (@pranavshr0ff) August 1, 2021
#PVSindhu #TokyoOlympics2020#PvSindhu wins Broze Medal- Sundar Rajan (@Sundar_Physio) August 1, 2021
2016 Olympics - Silver
2020 Olympics - Bronze
Pride of the Nation
PV Sindhu wins the 1st game 21-13 pic.twitter.com/WNFZCDadOT
Proud moment : India's PV Sindhu has done it again! India won its first Bronze medal in #TokyoOlympics2020- Prashant Sharma (@Prashan37417426) August 1, 2021
Heartiest congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 for winning #Bronze in #Badminton
#Cheers4India #IND #PVSindhu#IndiaAtOlympics#Tokyo2020 #Badminton #Cheer4India #Olympics2021
#Girlpower .. 3rd medal in Olympics congratulations dhakkad Sindhu for your 2nd Olympic medal #IndiaAtTokyo2020 #IND #PVSindhu #Cheer4Indiia@Pvsindhu1 pic.twitter.com/9puESTca34- (@Virendrabanna98) August 1, 2021
This was India's second medal at the Tokyo Olympics so far, although boxer Lovlina Borgohain is also assured of a medal after reaching the semifinals of the women's Welter (69kg).