India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I LIVE Cricket Score: Currently Raining In Napier, Match Under Threat
IND vs NZ LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: India look to seal series vs New Zealand in the third and final T20I
India vs New Zealand, 3rd T20I, Live Score Updates: Hardik Pandya-led Team India would look to seal the T20I series against New Zealand when they take the field against the hosts in the third and final match on Tuesday in Napier. The visitors are riding high on the victory they achieved in the second T20I, owing to Suryakumar Yadav's whirlwind knock of 111 runs. It would be interesting to see whether Team India make any changes to the side that won the previous contest. On the other hand, Kane Williamson is missing the final T20I, and in his place, it would be Tim Southee that would be leading the side. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Score Updates of the 3rd T20I Match between India and New Zealand straight from McLean Park, Napier
- 10:37 (IST)India vs New Zealand: What's the weather like?It is currently pouring down in Napier and the showers are expected to get heavier in an hour's time! Will the weather hold for a full 20-overs-a-side contest?
- 10:33 (IST)India vs New Zealand: It's Umran Malik's birthdayUmran Malik is celebrating his 23rd birthday today.Check out BCCI's wish for the youngster hailing from Jammu
Here's wishing #TeamIndia’s young pace sensation @umran_malik_01 a very happy birthday pic.twitter.com/TNy0ijTwgD— BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2022
- 10:30 (IST)India vs New Zealand: Will Umran Malik get a chance?It would be interesting to see whether the likes of Umran Malik and Sanju Samson will get a game. Can Suryakumar Yadav be rested?
- 10:23 (IST)India vs New Zealand: Team India look to seal seriesAfter winning the second T20I by 65 runs, Hardik Pandya and co will look to seal the series in Napier. It would be interesting to see whether the visitors make changes to their playing XI or not
- 10:18 (IST)India vs New Zealand: Hello and welcome!Hello and welcome to our Live coverage of the third and final T20I between India and New Zealand. Toss is slated to take place at 11:30 AMStay tuned for Live action...