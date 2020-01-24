 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India: Shreyas Iyer Reveals How Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Helped Him Learn The Art Of Finishing Games

Updated: 24 January 2020 21:45 IST

New Zealand vs India: Shreyas Iyer batted under pressure and played the finisher's role to perfection, blasting 58 runs off just 29 balls.

New Zealand vs India: Shreyas Iyer Reveals How Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Helped Him Learn The Art Of Finishing Games
New Zealand vs India: Shreyas Iyer smashed 58 runs off 29 balls in the first T20I. © AFP

India batsman Shreyas Iyer on Friday said he always looks to finish games for the country whenever there is an opportunity and is learning from senior players Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Iyer smashed a 29-ball 58 in the first T20I against New Zealand in Auckland to help India chase down a target of 204 and win by six wickets. The No. 4 batsman came out to bat after Kohli (45) and KL Rahul (56) departed and India were in a spot of bother chasing the challenging target.

Iyer underlined his potential once again as he joined hands with Manish Pandey (14 not out) to hit a six and take India over the line.

"It feels good to finish the match and that too by hitting a six," Iyer said in a chat with leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Chahal TV which was shared by BCCI.

"We needed one important partnership, ground was small and in four overs 50 can also be made on this ground, so we decided one boundary an over and then bowler also comes under pressure," Iyer said of his and Pandey's mindset during the chase.

"When you hit a six to finish a match, the feeling is special. My aim is to always finish games whatever time I spend on the pitch. We have players like Virat bhai, Rohit bhai who finish games and staying with them helps you learn," he added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Shreyas Iyer Yuzvendra Singh Chahal Yuzvendra Chahal Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Eden Park, Auckland Eden Park, Auckland New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Shreyas Iyer blasted 58 runs off just 29 balls in the first T20I.
  • Iyer said Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma helped him learn how to finish games
  • Shreyas Iyer said he always looks to finish games for the country
Related Articles
New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor Says New Zealand
New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor Says New Zealand's Attack In 2nd T20I Will Be "Crucial" Against India
New Zealand vs India: "Never Spoke Of Jet Lag, Didn
New Zealand vs India: "Never Spoke Of Jet Lag, Didn't Want Excuse," Says Virat Kohli After 1st T20I vs New Zealand
NZ vs IND: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Fifties Help India Chase Down 204-Run Target vs New Zealand
NZ vs IND: KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Fifties Help India Chase Down 204-Run Target vs New Zealand
New Zealand vs India: Virat Kohli Touches Down In Auckland, Shares Picture With Teammates
New Zealand vs India: Virat Kohli Touches Down In Auckland, Shares Picture With Teammates
Karun Nair Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Sanaya Tankariwala, Shreyas Iyer, Varun Aaron Post Pictures
Karun Nair Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Sanaya Tankariwala, Shreyas Iyer, Varun Aaron Post Pictures
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 New Zealand New Zealand 105
4 South Africa South Africa 102
5 England England 102
Last updated on: 24 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.