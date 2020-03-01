 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

Ravindra Jadeja Takes An "Indescribable" Catch To Remove Neil Wagner - Watch

Updated: 01 March 2020 09:38 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Ravindra Jadeja completed a one-handed catch to break the partnership between Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner.

Ravindra Jadeja Takes An "Indescribable" Catch To Remove Neil Wagner - Watch
Ravindra Jadeja pulled off an unbelievable catch to remove Neil Wagner. © AFP

Ravindra Jadeja, arguably the best fielder in the world right now, pulled off an unbelievable catch to remove Neil Wagner on Day 2 of the second Test between India and New Zealand in Christchurch on Sunday. Wagner played a pull shot off Mohammed Shami and Jadeja, stationed at square leg, ran backwards, leapt high in the air and grabbed the ball in his left hand. With great judgement and control, Jadeja completed a one-handed miraculous catch to break the partnership between Kyle Jamieson and Neil Wagner that was frustrating India.

Watch the catch here

Soon, Twitter was flooded with high praise for Jadeja as some fans described it as "the catch of the year."

A feisty spell of bowling led by Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah and the guile of spinner Ravindra Jadeja gave India a seven-run first innings lead over New Zealand.

It took a polished knock from Kyle Jamieson, in his second Test, to reduce the deficit as India struggled to mop up the New Zealand tail.

The last three wickets put on 82 runs, 49 of them by Jamieson to underscore his all-rounder credentials after taking five wickets in India's first innings.

Jamieson also took four wickets and smashed a quickfire 44 on debut in the first innings of the first Test.

New Zealand resumed the day at 63 without loss and were all out for 235 at tea as the Indian attack enjoyed their best day in the series.

India, who sit at the top of the ICC World Test Championship points table, had lost the first Test in Wellington by 10 wickets.

(With AFP Inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Ravindrasinh Anirudhsinh Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket New Zealand vs India, 2nd Test
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ravindra Jadeja is arguably the best fielder in the world right now
  • Ravindra Jadeja pulled off an unbelievable catch to remove Neil Wagner
  • New Zealand were all out for 235 at tea on Day 2
Related Articles
South Africa vs Australia: Hat-Trick Hero Ashton Agars "Favourite Player" Is This "Rockstar" India All-Rounder
South Africa vs Australia: Hat-Trick Hero Ashton Agar's "Favourite Player" Is This "Rockstar" India All-Rounder
NZ vs IND: Indian Bowlers "Very Helpful, Willing To Share Experiences," Says Ish Sodhi
NZ vs IND: Indian Bowlers "Very Helpful, Willing To Share Experiences," Says Ish Sodhi
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Stays No.1, Jasprit Bumrah Loses Top Spot
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Stays No.1, Jasprit Bumrah Loses Top Spot
NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI Preview: India Play For Pride As New Zealand Eye Clean Sweep
NZ vs IND, 3rd ODI Preview: India Play For Pride As New Zealand Eye Clean Sweep
IND vs BAN, Under-19 World Cup Final: India Under-19 Team Gets Special Support From Seniors In New Zealand
IND vs BAN, Under-19 World Cup Final: India Under-19 Team Gets Special Support From Seniors In New Zealand
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 26 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.