 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli Backs "Destructive" Prithvi Shaw Ahead Of 2nd Test Against New Zealand

Updated: 26 February 2020 14:38 IST

India captain Virat Kohli said that Prithvi Shaw needs the confidence of the team as well as time, which the team management is willing to provide.

NZ vs IND: Virat Kohli Backs "Destructive" Prithvi Shaw Ahead Of 2nd Test Against New Zealand
Prithvi Shaw scored a total of 30 runs in the first Test against New Zealand. © AFP

Virat Kohli has backed Prithvi Shaw to come good in the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, starting Saturday. Prithvi Shaw scored a total of 30 runs in the first Test in Wellington, which India lost by 10 wickets inside four days. Speaking to the reporters in Christchurch ahead of the second match, Virat Kohli on Wednesday said that the team management was willing to provide time and confidence to the young opening batsman and once he was in a clear frame of mind, Prithvi Shaw could be very destructive.

"It is just a matter of understanding the pace of the wicket and conditions as soon as possible. Again, when he (Shaw) is in a clear frame of mind, he is very, very destructive. Once he feels that he can do it, I think it will be a different ball game. The mindset can shift very quickly," Virat Kohli said.

Kohli further added that the team management wants Shaw to get accustomed to the conditions.

"We need to give him that time to get used to the conditions a little bit and once he starts scoring, he will feel more confident about it," Kohli added.

The India captain termed Shaw as a natural stroke-player and said that the 20-year-old batsman knows how to get big runs, once he gets his eye in.

"He (Shaw) will figure out. He will find ways to score runs because he is a natural stroke-player and he scores runs. It is not that he gets small runs (when he gets them). He gets big runs and knows how to get runs."

India registered their first loss in the ICC World Test Championship on Monday and will now have to win the second Test in a bid to draw the two-match series.

(With IANS inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Prithvi Shaw New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli backed Prithvi Shaw to come good ahead of 2nd Test vs NZ
  • Prithvi Shaw scored a total of 30 runs in the first Test
  • India lost the first Test by 10 wickets in Wellington on Monday
Related Articles
Virat Kohli Among Six Indian Players Named In Asia XI For T20I Series vs World XI: Report
Virat Kohli Among Six Indian Players Named In Asia XI For T20I Series vs World XI: Report
"Havent Seen India Dismantled Like They Were": Ex-New Zealand Cricketer After 1st Test
"Haven't Seen India Dismantled Like They Were": Ex-New Zealand Cricketer After 1st Test
"Does Not Make Sense": Kapil Dev Questions India Team Selection After Wellington Thrashing
"Does Not Make Sense": Kapil Dev Questions India Team Selection After Wellington Thrashing
Kevin Pietersens Hilarious Dig At Donald Trump For Mispronouncing Sachin Tendulkars Name
Kevin Pietersen's Hilarious Dig At Donald Trump For Mispronouncing Sachin Tendulkar's Name
NZ vs IND: Emphatic Test Win Over India Hailed As One Of The Best In New Zealands History
NZ vs IND: Emphatic Test Win Over India Hailed As One Of The Best In New Zealand's History
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 24 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.