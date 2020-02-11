 
NZ vs IND: Henry Nicholls Stars As New Zealand Beat India By 5 Wickets To Sweep ODI Series

Updated: 11 February 2020 15:45 IST

New Zealand chased down the 297-run target with 17 balls to spare as they beat India by five wickets in the third ODI to register a 3-0 sweep.

New Zealand defeated India by five wickets in the final ODI to sweep the series 3-0. © AFP

New Zealand, after losing the T20 International series 0-5, came back strongly in the 50-over format as they defeated India by five wickets in the third and final One-day International in Mount Maunganui on Tuesday to sweep the series 3-0. Henry Nicholls top-scored with a knock of 80 while Martin Guptill too chipped in with a half-century. Chasing 297-run for the win, New Zealand got over the line with 17 balls to spare. During the middle overs, New Zealand lost three quick wickets and were 189 for four at one stage but Tom Latham and Colin de Grandhomme, who scored his fourth ODI half-century, made sure that the hosts seal the win comfortably in the end.

Earlier, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and invited India to bat at the Bay Oval.

India's new opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw once again failed to give the visitors a good start as India lost their first wicket in the second over.

India captain Virat Kohli failed with the willow in the third ODI as Hamish Bennett sent him packing for nine.

KL Rahul continued his good run with the bat as he brought up his seventh hundred in the 50-over format.

Late flourish from Manish Pandey helped India to a competitive total of 296 for seven.

For the hosts, Hamish Bennett was the star with the ball. He picked up four wickets and conceded 64 runs in 10 overs.

Nicholls was adjudged player of the match while Ross Taylor, who scored 194 runs in the series, was named player of the series.

Both teams will now lock horns in the two-match Test series, starting February 21.

Highlights
  • New Zealand defeated India by five wickets in the third ODI
  • Nicholls was named player of the match for his knock of 80 in the 3rd ODI
  • Ross Taylor was named player of the series
