"Paper, Scissors, Rock?" Jimmy Neesham's Shares Funny Picture With KL Rahul

Updated: 11 February 2020 18:49 IST

Jimmy Neesham took to Twitter to share a funny picture with KL Rahul after the third ODI on Tuesday.

"Paper, Scissors, Rock?" Jimmy Neeshams Shares Funny Picture With KL Rahul
Jimmy Neesham and KL Rahul will play for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. © Twitter

KL Rahul was the standout performer with the bat for India in the forgetful One-Day International series against New Zealand. New Zealand defeated India by five wickets to complete a 3-0 series sweep in the ODIs on Tuesday. Jimmy Neesham, who will be playing under KL Rahul in the Indian Premier League 2020, took to Twitter after the 3rd ODI to share a picture with the Kings XI Punjab skipper. However, it was Neesham's caption that stole the show. "Paper, scissors, rock," Neesham captioned the image. In the picture, both the players along with the umpire were captured in a frame that looked like they were playing the popular game.

New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham also appreciated KL Rahul's batting brilliance while asking him to save some runs for April. "Don't forget to save some runs for April aye @klrahul11," Jimmy Neesham tweeted. 

Earlier, India, after being sent in to bat, posted a challenging total of 296 for seven from their allotted 50 overs. 

KL Rahul top-scored for the visitors with his fourth ODI century. 

Shreyas Iyer also scored a half-century while Manish Pandey and Prithvi Shaw also chipped in with handy contributions. 

For New Zealand, Hamish Bennett did the damage with the ball as he picked up four wickets in his 10 overs including the prized scalp of KL Rahul.

Chasing 297 for the win, New Zealand got off to a flying start. Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls put on 106-run stand for the opening wicket. 

Colin de Grandhomme finished the game with 17 balls to spare as he brought up his fourth ODI half-century off just 21 deliveries. 

Nicholls was adjudged player of the match while Ross Taylor, who scored 194 runs in the series, was named player of the series.

Both teams will now lock horns in the two-match Test series, starting February 21.

