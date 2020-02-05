 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India: India Fined 80 Per Cent Match Fees For Slow Over Rate In 1st ODI vs New Zealand

Updated: 05 February 2020 19:06 IST

India found four overs short of the target during the opening One Day International against New Zealand in Hamilton.

New Zealand vs India: India Fined 80 Per Cent Match Fees For Slow Over Rate In 1st ODI vs New Zealand
Jasprit Bumrah bowls to Martin Guptill. © AFP

The Indian cricket team was on Wednesday fined for maintaining slow over-rate for the third successive time after Virat Kohli's side was found four overs short of the target during the opening One Day International against New Zealand in Hamilton. India lost the match by four wickets, giving the hosts a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Chris Broad of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees fined Indian cricketers 80 per cent of their match fee after the visitors were ruled to be four overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

"Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," an ICC release said.

On-field umpires Shaun Haig and Langton Rusere, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Chris Brown leveled the charges.

Earlier, the Indian team was docked 40 per cent and 20 per cent of its match fee for slow over-rate in the fourth and fifth T20 Internationals against New Zealand on February 1 and February 3 respectively.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI India India Cricket Team Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
New Zealand vs India: Tom Latham Credits Partnerships After Beating India In 1st ODI
New Zealand vs India: Tom Latham Credits Partnerships After Beating India In 1st ODI
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI: New Zealand "Played Better Than Us, Deserved To Win," Says Virat Kohli
New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI: New Zealand "Played Better Than Us, Deserved To Win," Says Virat Kohli
New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor Shines As New Zealand Pull Off Epic Chase Against India In 1st ODI
New Zealand vs India: Ross Taylor Shines As New Zealand Pull Off Epic Chase Against India In 1st ODI
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.