Bollywood star Ranveer Singh's love for sports is well documented. From his passionate support for Arsenal, to his comments for Indian cricketers, his enthusiasm for sports seems to know no bounds. He also has an affiliation for NBA, having made an appearance at the All-Star game earlier this season. On Friday, Ranveer took to Instagram to share a clip with NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, in which the two can be seen dancing to the song 'Tattad Tattad', which was from his movie 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela'.

Watch: Ranveer Singh dances with NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo

"The Greek Freak gettin' his Tattad Tattad on!" Ranveer captioned the post on Instagram.

"The Greek Freak" is of course the nickname given to Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis.

Giannis, to his credit, seemed to be a natural, picking up the steps to the dance rather promptly as he shook a leg with Ranveer.

The post went viral in no time.

"Haha legend," wrote India cricketer Shreyas Iyer.

"Steph Curry singing Apna Splash Aayega next," wrote comedian Tanmay Bhat.

"Ohhhh sheeee bro," wrote Ranveer's fellow Bollywood star Tiger Shroff.

The movie, which came out in 2013, starred Ranveer along with Deepika Padukone, who he went on to marry.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently in Abu Dhabi for two preseason matches.

While they lost to Atlanta Hawks in one game, they will have a chance for revenge later on Saturday.