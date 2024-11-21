Champions in 2023, the Denver Nuggets have been indifferent for the past 18 months. After cruising through the regular season last year, they couldn't make it all the way to the NBA Finals. But franchise cornerstone Nikola Jokic barrelled his way to a third MVP title all on his lonesome. Even though the Nuggets have struggled at the start of the 24-25 season, Jokic is possibly having his best year yet.

What's so mind-boggling about the big Serbian's campaign this year, is the fact that the Nuggets have one of thinnest squads in terms of depth. And squad depth was one of their major strengths just 12 months ago. And simply because so much of the burden, not just offensively, but defensively as well, falls on Jokic's shoulders, his numbers have taken an astronomical leap. The Joker is averaging a 30-point triple double over the course of the 10 games he has played this season. But the statistic that makes his season stand out over everything is the fact that the Nuggets have the highest offensive rating in NBA history when Jok is on the court, and the lowest offensive rating in NBA history when Jok is off it.

There has only ever been one unanimous MVP season and that was Stephen Curry in 2016. The Warriors were the greatest regular season team in NBA history that year, while Curry averaged a smooth 30-a-night shooting 45% from deep. But Jokic this season, might not be playing for the 73-9 Dubs but a struggling Nuggets lineup that completely transforms when the 29-year-old Serbian plays. Although the Joker's shooting splits are bound to drop over the course of the year, it is still quite astounding that he is making 56% of his threes while averaging 29.7 points, 13.7 rebounds and 11.7 assists. And these numbers look even scarier, when you take into account, Shaquille O'Neal's highest PPG season was in 99-00 averaging 29.7 points. Tim Duncan's highest RPG season was in 02-03 averaging 12.9 boards a game and Chris Paul's highest APG season was in 07-08 averaging 11.6 assists. Meanwhile Nikola Jokic has them all beat in a single season, all on his lonesome.

Surely grounds for a Unanimous MVP season right?