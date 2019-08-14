PKL 7: Haryana Steelers Beat UP Yoddha, Bengal Warriors Edge Past Gujarat Fortunegiants

Haryana Steelers, continuing their golden run, defeated UP Yoddha 36-33 in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season seven at the EKA Arena in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. It was Haryana Steelers third consecutive win in the Pro Kabaddi League season seven. In the other match, Bengal Warriors outclassed Gujarat Fortunegiants 28-26 in a close contest at the EKA Arena. It was Bengal Warriors first win over Gujarat Fortunegiants in Pro Kabaddi. For Gujarat Fortunegiants , it was their 5th consecutive defeat in Pro Kabaddi season 7. They have not won a single match at home in the 7th season of the Pro Kabaddi.

Haryana Steelers' Vikash Kandola was the top performer for his side with a Super 10. Sunil scored his 3rd High 5 of the season.

UP Yoddha, despite getting a solid start, failed to keep the momentum going with Kandola playing exceptionally well for Haryana Steelers.

For UP Yoddha, Shrikant Jadhav was the best raider with 9 raid points and Sumit was the best defender with 4 tackle points.

While, for Haryana Steelers, Vikash Kandola was the best raider with 12 raid points while Sunil was the best defender with 6 tackle points.

