Counted among the teams to watch out for in the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League, the Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants are eyeing their maiden title. Finalists in 2017 and 2018, the Giants are captained by the legendary Iranian defender Fazel Atrachali and coached by the dynamic Ram Mehar Singh. Incidentally, when the Giants reached their first final in 2017, Atrachali was part of the squad. PKL returns to the caravan format after 4 years with the tournament commencing in Ahmedabad, home to the Giants. The team took time out from its training sessions to meet Pranav Adani.

"On sheer talent alone, we are the best team in the league. With determination, hard and smart work, and a little bit of luck, we can make this a memorable season for the Gujarat Giants," said Adani.

The goal is to bring home the coveted PKL title, and the Giants are putting their best foot forward. "We know that our players will give their best because they supremely enjoy the sport. The team at Adani Sportsline will ensure that no stone remains unturned to give our players the highest level of support," Adani added.

The Giants will play four games in the first leg of the tournament against Telugu Titans, Bengaluru Bulls, U Mumba and Patna Pirates.

