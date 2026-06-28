Former Indian cricket team batter Sanjay Manjrekar was left fuming over Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's exclusion from the India playing XI for the second T20I clash against Ireland on Sunday. The 15-year-old sensation missed out once again while Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav were handed their T20I debuts. Manjrekar made it clear that he did not agree with the decision on Sooryavanshi and said that the team management did not take a "good cricketing call".

“It's not a good cricketing decision. Actually, I am not jumping on the Vaibhav Sooryavanshi bandwagon. India wanted a good middle-order batter after what happened in the first T20I. The openers firing is not enough. You also want the batters following firing. That was an area where India needed a pure batter in," said Manjrekar on the Sony Sports Network.

“The way to get Vaibhav in was to get him to open and have Sanju (Samson) in the middle-order. I am just not happy. I would have wanted Vaibhav to open,” he added.

Coming to the match, India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to field against Ireland.

"We're going to bowl first considering the weather condition. It can pour any time, so we want to maximize the advantage of it. [On what he wants his side to do differently after Friday's defeat while chasing] I think the trend is it's just important to adapt to the conditions as quickly as possible. And they were pretty smart in terms of making bowling changes and also scoring off the back foot and front foot, clearing right in the front. So it's important that we play smart cricket rather than having a set pattern and see to it that we back our instincts as well at the same time. Suryansh Shedge and Prince Yadav come in. Both are making the debut. So these are the two changes we've made," Iyer said at the toss.

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Suryansh Shedge, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav

Ireland: Tim Tector, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w/c), Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Liam McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Jai Moondra, Matthew Hollard

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