Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube collided with each other while taking a catch during India's second T20I match against Ireland in Dublin on Sunday. On the final ball of the third over of Ireland's chase against India, Lorcan Tucker mistimed a pull shot on the bowling of Prasidh Krishna. The duo of Gaikwad and Dube collided while going for the catch, however, the former managed to hang onto the ball despite that. Luckily, both the players escaped unhurt and it ended with smiling faces.

Watch it here:

Gaikwad (58 off 43), Rinku Singh (38 off 21) and Sanju Samson (40 off 26) starred in India's series-clinching win over Ireland in the second T20I on Sunday. The Jasprit Bumrah-led side defeated hosts Ireland by 33 runs in the game, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. India had won the rain-hit first game by two runs (DLS method).

Talking about the second game, India posted 185 for 5 in 20 overs after Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss and opted to bowl first. Barry McCarthy was the pick of the bowlers for Ireland with figures of 2 for 36 in his four overs.

In reply, the hosts were restricted to 152 for 8 despite Andrew Balbirnie's 72 off 51. The right-handed batter kept Irleand alive in the chase for long but once he fell, India dominated the game. Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna and Jasprit Bumrah claimed two wickets apiece.