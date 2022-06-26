IND vs IRE, 1st T20I Live Updates: India face Ireland in the first T20I of the two-match series at the Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin. Hardik Pandya will lead India for the first time during the two-match series, and it will be interesting to see how the playing XI will look like. Young pacer Umran Malik received his maiden cap from vice-captain Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and will make his debut. As per AccuWeather, the cloud cover is expected to remain for the entire duration of the game. At 4:30 PM Ireland Time (9 PM IST) 97 per cent cloud cover is expected to be there with 1 mm of rainfall expected from 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm IST. The hosts are being led by Andrew Balbirnie, however the main focus would be on Paul Stirling as he has the knack of changing the game. India and Ireland have met three time in T20Is, previously with the former winning all three by hefty margins. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ireland (probable XI):Paul Stirling, Andy Balbirnie (capt), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Craig Young, Josh Little

India (probable XI): Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya (capt), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

Here are the LIVE Updates of 1st T20I Between India and Ireland, Straight from the Malahide Cricket Club in Dublin