Rinku Singh was the top performer as Kolkata Knight Riders registered a thrilling win over Lucknow Super Giants in a Super Over during their IPL 2026 encounter on Sunday. Rinku slammed an unbeaten 83 and took five catches in the field to guide his team to a crucial win. However, things were not easy as Mohsin Khan took five wickets to leave KKR struggling early in their innings, and Mohammed Shami ended up hitting a six off the very last ball to take the match to the Super Over. Although Mohsin registered sensational figures of 5/23, he was not eligible to bowl in the Super Over as he was subbed out earlier in the match.

Australia cricket team star Mitchell Marsh came on as an Impact Sub, and that spelled the end of Mohsin's participation in the match. In the Super Over, Sunil Narine took two wickets in three balls as LSG could score just 1 run. The veteran spinner took the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markram to leave the hosts stunned. In reply, it was Rinku once again who slammed a boundary off Prince Yadav's bowling to clinch a win for KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders edged Lucknow Super Giants via Super Overs in a battle between two bottom-placed teams in the IPL.

Chasing a modest 156, LSG suffered a batting collapse and managed to tie the contest and take it to Super Over with No. 9 Mohammed Shami striking a last-ball six against a wayward Kartik Tyagi, who leaked 16 runs in the final over.

But Sunil Narine bowled a stunning Super Over conceding just one run and taking two wickets to give KKR an easy target.

Rinku Singh then finished the chase with a boundary off first ball from Prince Yadav.

Earlier the KKR were in deep trouble with 93/7 in 15 overs but Rinku smashed a sensational 83 not out from 51 balls including four sixes in a row in the final over to lift them to 155/7.

Cameron Green (34) was the only other batter to reach double-digit scores as KKR suffered a familiar batting meltdown with Mohsin taking his maiden fifer.

In reply, LSG continued their dismal show with the bat to succumb to their fifth loss in a row.

(With PTI inputs)

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