Virat Kohli's name was missing from Royal Challengers Bengaluru's fielding XI for the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday. Kohli is a great fielder and is one of best catchers, however, he did not field in RCB previous match against Mumbai Indians as well. Commentators suggested he had an ankle issue which prevented him from taking the field after batting of RCB in the first innings. On the eve of the match against LSG, Kohli was seen spoting a heavily strapped leg, raiding concerns over his avaibalitiy. However, against LSGm Kohli jas been named as an impat player.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the toss and elected to bowl first against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). RCB have made one change in the playing XI as Josh Hazlewood is back in place of Jacob Duffy.

After winning the toss, RCB captain Rajat Patidar said, "We're gonna bowl first. It's pretty obvious. I see a pretty good surface. So, we bowl first and take the advantage of the first innings and keep the pressure. Not much (on the pitch). The previous game had a lot of grass. But I think this wicket, I think there is no grass. So, it will be a good track. But yeah, let's see.

"I think everyone is doing pretty much well for the team (on the necessary improvements). And coming on to the different stage and performing for the team. I think that's what the team stands for us. Just one change. Josh Hazlewood comes in place of Duffy," he added.

While after losing the toss, LSG skipper Rishabh Pant said, " I think pretty good. You know, it's a good wicket to bat on. Because in wickets like this, you can bat first or bowl first. Eventually, you've got to play better cricket. We feel as a group, we've got to regroup, you know, come together and take ownership of whatever role we are playing as a team. And as easier in every match, we don't want to introspect on how we are playing cricket."

"We just want to trust in the group. And hopefully, people will put their hand up and say, hey, I'm going to win the match for the team m(on what they need to do better). Definitely, you know, we talk about being leaders. And there are a lot of leaders in the group. You know, eventually, you've got to go out there and perform at the same time, soak in that pressure for the team, and try to do well. We're playing with the same team," he added.

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