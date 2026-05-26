Punjab Kings spent 22 days at the top of the IPL 2026 Points table but still failed to qualify for the Playoffs. The Shreyas Iyer-led side made a dream start to the new season with 6 victories on the trot but ended up losing their next 6 matches while one match was abandoned due to rain. It was such a drop-off in form for the franchise that despite winning their last match against Lucknow Super Giants, they were fifth with 15 points from 14 matches. When it comes to days spent at the top of the table, Royal Challengers Bengaluru were second with 18, Rajasthan Royals third with 13 and Sunrisers Hyderabad fourth with 4. Gujarat Titans were number one in the IPL points table for just one day and ended up finishing in the second position.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's pursuit of back-to-back Indian Premier League (IPL) titles will run into the season's most disciplined bowling attack when they face Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 on Tuesday, with a direct place in the final at stake.

Both teams ended the league stage on 18 points after 14 matches, but RCB claimed the top spot owing to a superior net run rate. Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans have arguably been the two most complete sides of IPL 2026, though they have taken contrasting routes to the playoffs. RCB, under skipper Rajat Patidar, built their campaign around aggressive batting and a far more reliable bowling unit than in previous seasons.

The defending champions repeatedly crossed 200 this season and benefited immensely from the experience of the iconic Virat Kohli at the top and the pace duo of Josh Hazlewood and Bhuvneshwar Kumar with the ball.

Their ability to win away from home and close out tight matches made them one of the most consistent sides of the league phase. RCB also carry the advantage of recent familiarity with conditions in Dharamsala, where they sealed a crucial win against Punjab Kings earlier this month.

GT, meanwhile, have surged into the playoffs on the back of a formidable bowling attack and a top order that rarely allowed pressure to build. Captain Shubman Gill, the elegant Sai Sudharsan and explosive wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler have provided solidity and firepower in equal measure.

But it is GT's bowling that has stood out in the second half of the season. The pace trio of Mohammed Siraj, Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna has consistently struck with the new ball, while Rashid Khan and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore have controlled the middle overs expertly.

GT head into the knockout clash with strong momentum after hammering Chennai Super Kings by 89 runs in their final league game.

(With PTI inputs)

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