India pacer Arshdeep Singh has cleared the majority of his Instagram posts following his IPL side Punjab Kings' elimination from the playoff race. Arshdeep had a tough outing in IPL 2026, claiming just 14 wickets in 14 matches and leaking over 10 runs per over as PBKS bowed out of the tournament after the league stage. However, the 27-year-old has caught the attention of fans on social media, with the pacer wiping a massive chunk of his grid. Notably, Arshdeep also removed his viral reel with star batter Virat Kohli, which had reportedly grossed over 15 million views.

In the reel, which was posted in December last year, Arshdeep joked with Kohli that if the target had been bigger, the former captain might have scored a third consecutive century.

"Paaji, run kam rehgaye, century aaj pakki thi waise (Brother, the target wasn't big enough, otherwise a century seemed certain)," Arshdeep had said.

Kohli playfully responded, "Toss jeet gaye, nahi toh teri bhi pakki thi dew mein (Be thankful we won the toss, or you would have been hit for a century in the dew!)."

Arshdeep Singh to Virat Kohli ; Paaji run km rah gye century pakki thi.



Kohli ; Toss jeet gye nhi to teri bhi pakki thii dew mein #INDvSA #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/hSxkG4ma5n — Ali Tweets (@ali_tweets05) December 6, 2025

While the exact reason behind Arshdeep's latest Instagram activity remains unclear, he currently has just 44 posts on his account - a tally significantly lower than it was a few days ago.

Interestingly, this comes amid recent reports that videos involving PBKS players must now be produced and posted exclusively through the franchise's official social media handles.

"The CEO will speak to the players after training tonight and read out the guidelines issued by the BCCI. There is no player in focus as such. The rules need to be respected and strictly followed," a team source told PTI.

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