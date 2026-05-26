The on-field controversy between Virat Kohli and Travis Head is taking new turns with each passing day. What began as a banter during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL 2026 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad quickly escalated after Kohli refused to shake hands with Head following the game. The situation worsened when several fans dragged Head's wife, Jessica, into the controversy, subjecting her to online trolling. In a bizarre twist, American rapper Travis Scott also found himself caught in the middle of the storm, as some Kohli fans mistakenly identified him as Travis Head.

Taking to Instagram, several users flooded Scott's pictures with hateful comments, confusing him with the Australian cricketer. The posts soon went viral, once again highlighting the darker side of fan behaviour.

Earlier on Monday, Jessica Head spoke about her ordeal, revealing how she was targeted by fans over her husband's on-field altercation with Kohli.

This is not the first instance of players' families facing the brunt of on-field incidents. During the 2023 ODI World Cup final between India and Australia, Travis Head's stunning catch to dismiss Rohit Sharma had triggered a similar wave of online abuse directed at Jessica. The aftermath of the recent Kohli-Head clash in IPL 2026 has proven to be no different for her.

"It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup. I woke up to my socials blasting... we are fine but they are attacking my friends and family," Jessica said while speaking to Australian media outlet The Advertiser.

"I think across all sports at the moment there's an important conversation around mental health, perspective and the way we speak to one another. Passion will always be part of sport, but so is remembering there are real people and families behind the game. Hopefully this encourages more kindness and support for one another," she added.

Bengaluru and Hyderabad could clash again in IPL 2026 season as both have qualified for the playoffs.

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