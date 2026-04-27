Virat Kohli Can't Keep Calm As Delhi Capitals Lose 6 Wickets For 8 Runs vs RCB In Worst Powerplay Display
Royal Challengers Bengaluru sent shivers down Delhi Capitals' spine in their IPL 2026 clash on Monday. In the worst Powerplay display ever, Delhi Capitals scored just 13/6
- Delhi Capitals scored 13/6 in the worst IPL Powerplay ever against RCB
- DC lost six wickets within 3.5 overs, reaching 8/6 at one point
- Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood shared the first six wickets, and Virat Kohli was ecstatic
Royal Challengers Bengaluru sent shivers down Delhi Capitals' spine in their IPL 2026 clash on Monday. In the worst Powerplay display ever, Delhi Capitals scored just 13/6. At one point, DC were reduced to 8/6. The first six wickets were shared between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. In the first two overs, DC lost three wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped Sahil Parakh (0) on the second ball of the first over, which started the downfall. In the next over, bowled by Josh Hazlewood, KL Rahul (1) and Sameer Rizvi (0) departed. Then, in the third over, Bhuvneshwar came back to dismiss Tristan Stubbs (5) and Axar Patel (0). In the fourth over, Nitish Rana was picked off by Josh Hazlewood. The scorecard then read 8/6 in 3.5 overs. DC ultimately score 13/6 in Powerplay, and were all out for 75 in 16.3 overs.
Virat Kohli was ecstatic after the dismissals.
Absolute chaos in the powerplay #RCB have ripped through #DC's batting order, leaving them struggling at 9/6.#TATAIPL 2026 #DCvRCB | LIVE NOW https://t.co/X3thbSdHkS pic.twitter.com/mqxsfd46QP— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 27, 2026
More updates to follow...