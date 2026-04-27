Royal Challengers Bengaluru sent shivers down Delhi Capitals' spine in their IPL 2026 clash on Monday. In the worst Powerplay display ever, Delhi Capitals scored just 13/6. At one point, DC were reduced to 8/6. The first six wickets were shared between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazlewood. In the first two overs, DC lost three wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped Sahil Parakh (0) on the second ball of the first over, which started the downfall. In the next over, bowled by Josh Hazlewood, KL Rahul (1) and Sameer Rizvi (0) departed. Then, in the third over, Bhuvneshwar came back to dismiss Tristan Stubbs (5) and Axar Patel (0). In the fourth over, Nitish Rana was picked off by Josh Hazlewood. The scorecard then read 8/6 in 3.5 overs. DC ultimately score 13/6 in Powerplay, and were all out for 75 in 16.3 overs.

Virat Kohli was ecstatic after the dismissals.

More updates to follow...

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