Vaibhav Sooryavanshi just can't stop stunning the world. From the time he burst onto the scene in IPL 2025, Sooryavanshi has kept fans in awe. On Friday, he struck a 15-ball half-century for the second time in IPL 2026. In doing so, Sooryavanshi became only the second player after Jake Fraser-McGurk to score more than one half-century in the IPL in 15 balls or fewer.

Most 50s in 15 balls or fewer in IPL

Jake Fraser-McGurk (Delhi Capitals) - 2

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) - 2

Yashasvi Jaiswal (Rajasthan Royals) - 1

KL Rahul (Punjab Kings) - 1

Pat Cummins (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 1

Romario Shepherd (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - 1

Yusuf Pathan (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 1

Sunil Narine (Kolkata Knight Riders) - 1

Nicholas Pooran (Lucknow Super Giants) - 1

Blistering fifties from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Dhruv Jurel powered Rajasthan Royals to a six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their IPL match here on Friday.

Sent in to bat, RCB rode on a fighting half-century from skipper Rajat Patidar (63) to post 201 for 8.

Virat Kohli (32), Romario Shepherd (22) and Venkatesh Iyer (29) also chipped in with useful contributions.

In reply, Sooryavanshi (78 off 26 balls) and Dhruv Jurel (81 not out off 43 balls) shared a 108-run partnership off just 37 balls for the second wicket to set the platform. Krunal Pandya (2/30) attempted to pull things back with back-to-back wickets.

However, Jurel, in the company of Ravindra Jadeja (24), completed the chase with another 68-run stand, finishing the task with two overs to spare.

For Rajasthan Royals, Jofra Archer (2/33), Ravi Bishnoi (2/32) and Brijesh Sharma (2/37) claimed two wickets each.

Brief scores:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 201 for 8 in 20 overs (Rajat Patidar 63; Jofra Archer 2/33, Ravi Bishnoi 2/32, Brijesh Sharma 2/37).

Rajasthan Royals: 202 for 4 in 18 overs (Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 78, Dhruv Jurel 80 not out; Krunal Pandya 2/30, Josh Hazlewood 2/44).

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