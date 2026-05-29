Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is doing things at the age of 15 that no cricketer has ever done in the past. On Wednesday, in the IPL 2026 Eliminator, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) star narrowly missed out on breaking the record of the fastest IPL century, as he smashed 97 runs off 29 balls. Sooryavanshi's heroics have led to experts comparing him to the likes of Don Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar, among others. However, legendary Pakistan batter Mohammad Yousuf has compared Sooryavanshi to another Pakistan great.

Yousuf took to social media to praise Sooryavanshi, comparing him to a young Shahid Afridi.

"15-year-old cricket sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi reminds me of Shahid Afridi, young, fearless, explosive, full of energy. The future is here!" Yousuf posted on his official X account.

Afridi, like Sooryavanshi, had made a serious impression during the early years of his career. In 1996, Afridi had smashed a 37-ball century in his first ODI innings, which held the record for the fastest ODI hundred for nearly 18 years.

However, a section of fans did not appreciate the comparison.

Hmmm.. getting compared to a bottom tier slogger.. this is perhaps the biggest insult to Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the lowest point of his life. And I'm happy it has come so early in his career. I'm sure he'll get over it soon, and after this, nothing negative will ever affect him... — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) May 28, 2026

No comparison at all with Afridi. Vaibhav is way different! — manak (@manakseervi) May 29, 2026

GT vs RR, IPL 2026 Qualifier 2

Gujarat Titans assistant coach Parthiv Patel said the team is confident of its bowling attack and its plans are in place to counter teenage sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 Qualifier 2 against Rajasthan Royals, to be played at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Friday.

Young Sooryavanshi's match-up against GT's new ball pair of Mohammed Siraj and Kagiso Rabada will be one of the biggest subplots in deciding who will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the title clash, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

"I am not a broadcaster right now, and I am not there on the pre-show of Star Sports. So I can't tell you what plans I have made. But it feels really good about the way he is batting. Hopefully, we will try to get him out early in the game. As all the teams are planning, we have seen the videos.

"Hopefully, we will be able to execute our plans. But what it is, we will be able to tell you when we are on the ground. In the beginning, I had said that the way he has been batting is very good. Even last time, I said that we should not be talking about his age.

"I think that is something that we need to put an end to. He has been a phenomenal talent, just the way he has been playing, and it's great to see. From the opposition's point of view, we hope that he doesn't get big runs tomorrow," Patel said at the pre-match press conference.

With IANS inputs

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