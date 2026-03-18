Former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble has lauded Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) decision in which they traded in Sanju Samson ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions and said he fits the team's need. Samson was traded in from the Rajasthan Royals (RR) to CSK and will don the yellow colours. In turn, Sam Curran and seasoned all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja were traded to the inaugural champions. Samson had been the face of Rajasthan Royals for more than a decade, representing the franchise in 11 seasons.

Speaking on JioStar, Anil Kumble said Indian cricket's legacy has passed through greats like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, and MS Dhoni, highlighting a generational transition.

Kumble recalled World Cup contributions and noted that Samson's Kerala roots, Tamil-speaking ability, wicketkeeper-batter role, and experience make him a natural fit for the team.

"Icons from one generation to another, the baton has passed on in Indian cricket, from Sunil Gavaskar to Sachin, then to Virat, with MS Dhoni also part of that era. You had the likes of Rahul Dravid and Sourav Ganguly before the shift to MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, who still carry that aura and continue to perform. In that sense, Sanju coming in is a great move for CSK. The icing on the cake is his fantastic form leading into the IPL and winning the World Cup for India with three back-to-back knocks," Kumble said.

"I'm sure that will certainly contribute to the franchise's fan following. From a Chennai perspective, he fits their need, being Kerala-born, speaks Tamil, so there's a connect, a wicketkeeper-batter, so in a similar mould to MS, and his experience will be valuable for CSK," he added.

Anil Kumble believes Sanju Samson is well-suited to a possible vice-captain role at Chennai Super Kings, given his leadership experience with the Rajasthan Royals.

"I think that's the perfect role for Sanju, handling those responsibilities almost like a vice-captain. He has captained Rajasthan for a long period of time, so that leadership role comes naturally to him, and that's something CSK will be looking for. Last year, when Ruturaj was injured, MS had to take over, and previously, when Ravindra Jadeja was also captain, MS Dhoni came back in as captain midway through the season. So there have been some challenges in identifying who the next captain would be for MS. Ruturaj was identified, and it is good that he continues as captain despite Sanju coming into the scheme of things," Kumble said.

"I wouldn't be surprised if MS Dhoni gives Sanju the keeping role at some point during the season. He will be part of the leadership group, and in case if Ruturaj is unavailable due to injury or otherwise, Sanju would probably take over rather than MS," the former Indian cricketer added.

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