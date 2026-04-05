Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka won hearts with a brilliant gesture for skipper Rishabh Pant after his team's victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. Pant led by example as he slammed an unbeaten 68 off 50 deliveries to guide LSG to a thrilling 5-wicket victory. Chasing a modest target of 157, LSG found themselves in a spot of bother after losing a couple of wickets but Pant ended up playing a gritty knock to clinch the win with one ball to spare. Following the match, Goenka shared a hug with Pant and both of them were seen having a cheerful conversation on the field.

SANJIV GOENKA HUG PANT AFTER WIN AGAINST SRH



- Sanjiv Goenka and Rishabh Pant on the ground after LSG's first win.



pic.twitter.com/DW5rWzICE7 — Sam (@Cricsam01) April 5, 2026

Coming to the match, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant struck the winning boundary with one ball to spare as his side survived a tense final-over scare to defeat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by five wickets in a gripping Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

Chasing 157, Lucknow looked comfortably placed for much of the innings before Hyderabad's bowlers produced a spirited late fightback to drag the contest down to the wire. Pant eventually finished it in style, driving Jaydev Unadkat over mid-off for four in the penultimate ball of the match to seal Lucknow's first win of the season.

Earlier, Hyderabad had recovered from a disastrous start to post 156/9 thanks to a remarkable counterattacking stand between Heinrich Klaasen and Nitish Kumar Reddy.

After being put in to bat, the Sunrisers were rocked early by the Lucknow pacers. Mohammed Shami removed Abhishek Sharma for a duck before sending back Travis Head soon after, while Prince Yadav dismissed Ishan Kishan as Hyderabad slumped to 11/3.

Wickets continued to tumble, and when Liam Livingstone fell cheaply, the hosts were in deep trouble at 35/4 at the halfway stage. Klaasen and Nitish then staged a stunning rescue, rebuilding cautiously before launching a counterattack.

Nitish took on the bowlers with a flurry of sixes while Klaasen found the gaps with authority, the pair stitching together a remarkable 116-run stand for the fifth wicket. Klaasen struck 62 off 41 balls while Nitish hammered 56 off just 33 deliveries to revive Hyderabad's innings. Lucknow, however, clawed back at the death with Avesh Khan and company striking in quick succession to prevent a bigger total.

(With IANS inputs)

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