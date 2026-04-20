Priyansh Arya was the star of the show as Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 54 runs in their IPL 2026 clash on Sunday, and LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka appeared to be impressed by the young left-hander's display. Following the game, Goenka was seen taking time out to acknowledge Priyansh. From visuals, it appeared that Goenka called Priyansh himself and congratulated him for his breathtaking 37-ball 93. Interestingly, LSG captain Rishabh Pant was spotted in deep conversation with PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta.

The sight of both team owners having warm conversations with players of the opposing team won fans' hearts on social media.

WHOLESOME SCENES AFTER THE MATCH



Rishabh Pant sharing a moment with Preity Zinta

Priyansh Arya with Sanjiv Goenka



Cricket winning hearts beyond rivalry pic.twitter.com/w777DCTcHI — Faruk (@uf2151593) April 19, 2026

Rishabh With PZ



Priyansh with SG



BEAUTIFUL MOMENT POST MATCH #PBKSvsLSG pic.twitter.com/619P8UIBhl — Thala Ka AADMI (@Ayee_Raju) April 19, 2026

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer said calling openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya as ‘match-winners' boosts their confidence and allows them to play with freedom in the IPL.

Both Prabhsimran and Priyansh have amassed 211 runs each in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, as PBKS have maintained their position as the only unbeaten team in the competition. “We have a team room, which is probably there for every team. We try to spend a lot of time together in that team room before and after games, and whenever we have off days.

“We come together and build that bond. Whenever I speak to them, my only message is, just be yourself. Don't try to emulate, mimic, or be someone else. When you are playing at this level and you are fearless and flamboyant in your own way, you don't have to resemble or copy anyone.

“When you tell these guys that they are match-winners, both Prabhsimran and Priyansh Arya, it instils confidence in them. They can just go out there and play freely. They have been delivering for us and hopefully, they continue to do so,” said Iyer on JioStar's ‘Believe'.

With IANS inputs

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