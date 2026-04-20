Sanjiv Goenka Personally Congratulates PBKS Star Priyansh Arya, Rishabh Pant In Long Chat With Preity Zinta. Video Wins Hearts
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Sanjiv Goenka took time out to personally congratulate Punjab Kings (PBKS) star Priyansh Arya after the latter's match-winning 93 off 37 in their IPL 2026 match.
- Lucknow Super Giants owner Sanjiv Goenka took time out to congratulate Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya on Sunday
- Priyansh slammed a breathtaking knock of 93 off 37 balls to guide PBKS to victory in their IPL 2026 match
- Simultaneously, LSG captain Rishabh Pant was seen in deep conversation with PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta
Priyansh Arya was the star of the show as Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 54 runs in their IPL 2026 clash on Sunday, and LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka appeared to be impressed by the young left-hander's display. Following the game, Goenka was seen taking time out to acknowledge Priyansh. From visuals, it appeared that Goenka called Priyansh himself and congratulated him for his breathtaking 37-ball 93. Interestingly, LSG captain Rishabh Pant was spotted in deep conversation with PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta.
The sight of both team owners having warm conversations with players of the opposing team won fans' hearts on social media.
WHOLESOME SCENES AFTER THE MATCH— Faruk (@uf2151593) April 19, 2026
Rishabh Pant sharing a moment with Preity Zinta
Priyansh Arya with Sanjiv Goenka
Cricket winning hearts beyond rivalry pic.twitter.com/w777DCTcHI
Rishabh With PZ— Thala Ka AADMI (@Ayee_Raju) April 19, 2026
Priyansh with SG
BEAUTIFUL MOMENT POST MATCH #PBKSvsLSG pic.twitter.com/619P8UIBhl
Meanwhile, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer said calling openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya as ‘match-winners' boosts their confidence and allows them to play with freedom in the IPL.
Both Prabhsimran and Priyansh have amassed 211 runs each in the ongoing IPL 2026 season, as PBKS have maintained their position as the only unbeaten team in the competition. “We have a team room, which is probably there for every team. We try to spend a lot of time together in that team room before and after games, and whenever we have off days.
“We come together and build that bond. Whenever I speak to them, my only message is, just be yourself. Don't try to emulate, mimic, or be someone else. When you are playing at this level and you are fearless and flamboyant in your own way, you don't have to resemble or copy anyone.
“When you tell these guys that they are match-winners, both Prabhsimran and Priyansh Arya, it instils confidence in them. They can just go out there and play freely. They have been delivering for us and hopefully, they continue to do so,” said Iyer on JioStar's ‘Believe'.
With IANS inputs