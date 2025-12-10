Defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) enter the Indian Premier League (IPL) mini-auction with a settled core of 17 retained players, including stars like Virat Kohli, Phil Salt, Josh Hazlewood, and captain Rajat Patidar. Their strategy is to fill small but specific gaps to maintain their championship balance, not to overhaul the squad. The releases of overseas all-rounder Liam Livingstone and pacer Lungi Ngidi free up Rs 16.40 crore for targeted spending to fill eight available slots (including two overseas).

Which Players Do RCB Need?

1. Overseas Strike Pacer (High Priority)

While RCB's pace attack has depth with Josh Hazlewood and Nuwan Thushara, Hazlewood's workload management and Thushara's relative inexperience necessitate a high-impact, world-class pace option to partner or rotate with them. This is RCB's most critical overseas need. Anrich Nortje (released by DC) is a near-perfect fit, offering genuine 145+ km/h pace and aggression for both the Powerplay and middle overs, a valuable asset on the flat Bengaluru pitches.

Another option, who also comes from South Africa, is Gerald Coetzee (released by GT). He is a value-driven option to serve as a long-term backup for Hazlewood. RCB might also consider bringing back the proven death-over specialist Mustafizur Rahman (released by RR).

2. Indian Middle-Order/Finishing Depth (Crucial Domestic Balance)

RCB's top-order is solid, but the franchise does need a quality Indian batter who can handle spin and finish games in the middle order remains a key focus to allow flexibility with their limited overseas slots. Venkatesh Iyer (released by KKR) is the premium target, offering left-handed power, the ability to bat No. 3 or No. 4, and useful pace bowling.

A more realistic and budget-friendly target is Mahipal Lomror (released by RR), a left-handed Indian all-rounder who can stabilise the middle order and provide handy leg-spin. The franchise may look at Prithvi Shaw (released by DC), too.

3. Spin Reinforcement (Wicket-Taking Quality)

Despite retaining the spin duo of Krunal Pandya and Suyash Sharma, RCB lacked a genuine, high-impact wicket-taking spinner in 2025. To address this, they are expected to pursue an elite option. Ravi Bishnoi (released by LSG) offers the best wicket-taking threat in the middle overs and would be a massive upgrade. A reunion with Wanindu Hasaranga (released by RR) is also possible.

4. Overseas All-Round Cover (Liam Livingstone Replacement)

The release of Liam Livingstone leaves a small gap for a versatile overseas batting all-rounder. Michael Bracewell (released by DC) fits the bill perfectly, offering left-handed batting in the middle order and economical off-spin, making him an ideal rotational player to complement Krunal Pandya.