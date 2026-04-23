Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja bagged his first 'Man of the Match' award in the IPL after two years, helping Rajasthan Royals beat Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs. Jadeja put on an all-round show in Lucknow, top-scoring for RR with an unbeaten 43 before breaking the important partnership between Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran. Jadeja dismissed Pooran in the 10th over, putting the momentum back in RR's favor after a 43-run stand. Pooran, who is having a nightmare campaign so far, ended up miscuing one off Jadeja, with Donovan Ferreira taking an easy catch at long-on.

Jadeja's celebration is worth noting; he was seen putting his left hand inside his pocket, clearly indicating to the batter that he is 'in his pocket'.

After the match, Jadeja dedicated his match-winning performance to his wife, Rivaba, who is the Education Minister of Gujarat. Speaking to the broadcasters, Jadeja revealed that Rivaba had backed him to turn the tide for his team.

"Feeling good, winning Man of the match. I want to dedicate the award to the education minister of Gujarat [which is his wife]. She said yesterday that I will do well and I did," said Jadeja.

"When it comes to batting, I wanted to take it deep in this game, because if I had gotten out in the 17th or 18th over playing a wrong shot, we wouldn't have reached 159 and might have fallen 20-25 runs short."

"Chasing a smaller target might then have been easier for LSG. In T20 cricket, every surface, condition, and match situation is different, so you have to adapt accordingly.

"If, on a given day, the team feels that I have a negative match-up against a particular batter, I understand that. It might work, or it might not; that's part of the game." Jadeja remained unbeaten after giving his team's total a semblance of respectability, having played the waiting game with the LSG pacers making good use of the surface at the Ekana Stadium.

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