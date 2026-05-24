Former India cricketer Manoj Tiwary believes that Punjab Kings' Priyansh Arya needs to work on his weakness against the short ball after he was dismissed for a golden duck during the IPL 2026 match against Lucknow Super Giants on Saturday. The youngster could not do match against a brilliant short-pitched delivery from Mohammed Shami as he was caught at mid-wicket. This has been the preferred strategy for a number of fast bowlers against Arya and this was also his second consecutive duck after he failed to score against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Tiwary suggested that Arya should listen to what former cricketers like himself and Virender Sehwag are suggesting and also work with the PBKS staff to improve his batting.

"I think he should listen to us. If you are not working on your previous mistakes then it will keep repeating, and that signals that the player does not want to learn. There is a solution to every weakness, but how much do you want to find out that solution, and who do you approach for that, that is very important. Everyone will say it happens and all that, and before you know, it 5-6 matches are gone, and no one will go into the details," Manoj Tiwary said on Cricbuzz.

"My advice for him would be that Ricky Ponting, or any other senior player, who have knowledge, help him identify the issue, improve his game, and guide him, because there is no lack of talent," he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer was left elated after producing a match-winning, unbeaten century to guide his side to a seven-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in IPL 2026 on Saturday night at the Ekana Stadium.

Iyer, who was adjudged Player of the Match, said the win was particularly special as it came after a difficult run of six consecutive defeats. During his magnificent unbeaten IPL century, the right-handed batter also completed 7000 runs in T20 cricket.

"Ecstatic, first hundred of the season, we won eventually after six consecutive losses. Support MI tomorrow," Iyer said.

(With ANI inputs)

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