The talent pool in Indian cricket is immense, unmatched by any other country in the world. Yet, despite this abundance of talent, very few manage to reach the absolute top - largely due to limited opportunities and the absence of proper mentorship. For Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) rising star Mukul Choudhary, both opportunity and mentorship arrived at the right time, and the 22-year-old batter unleashed absolute carnage with the bat in the IPL 2026 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Mukul revealed how he used to rush into finishing games earlier but has now become a calmer player in the final phases of matches, thanks to advice from LSG skipper Rishabh Pant.

"The main thing is calmness. Over the last one or two years, I used to rush a bit, but in the past few months I've worked on this in practice, so that I want to bat as long as possible. If I take the game till the end, I believe I can win it for my team," Mukul told the media after the game.

"Even in the last match, I played four to five balls, I didn't get out, but I wasn't timing it well. So I spoke to Rishabh bhai. He told me that I was overthinking - thinking I will do this, I will do that. He said don't think so much. Just focus on your job, your process, what you've always done. If you overthink, you'll feel pressure. Watch the ball. When you hit it, you hit it well. I believe in you, but you need to believe in yourself too," he added.

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With LSG's backs against the wall in the chase of 182 runs against KKR, Mukul stitched a vital 50-run stand with Avesh Khan. The nature of the partnership can be understood from the fact that Mukul scored 52 of those runs, while Avesh contributed just one run from the three balls he faced.

Mukul hammered KKR's bowlers all around the park to complete the run chase on the final ball of the match.

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