The cricketing talent pool in India arguably surpasses even the football talent found in Brazil, France, or England. Every single year, India unearths new cricketing gems who showcase their skills in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sadly, not everyone is given the opportunity to represent the senior national team. The latest discovery from the vast IPL talent pool is Lucknow Super Giants finisher Mukul Choudhary, who lit up the T20 league with his explosive hitting against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday.

Mukul struck a 27-ball 54 to help Lucknow chase down 182 runs - a target that looked completely out of reach at one stage. After the game, LSG coach Justin Langer told former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis how the franchise managed to secure the hard-hitting wicketkeeper-batter.

"Oh, we saw him earlier at a training camp a few months ago, the first time we picked him up. There's so much talent in this country. A big shout-out goes to Shrinivas, our data analyst, who said, 'Coach, we've got to get this kid.' So we did, and we were lucky to," Langer told du Plessis during a chat with the broadcaster.

Langer further praised Mukul, comparing him with legends such as Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni in different aspects. He said Mukul has the ability to run quickly between the wickets, just like Kohli, while his approach to chasing totals is modelled on Dhoni.

"What I love most about him is that he's a real athlete. The way he runs between the wickets is elite, like Virat. But the other thing is his game sense. We've had some practice games, and the way he talks about the game feels like he's played 300 matches already. He's got power, he's a great athlete, and he's got grace. As we both know, that's a pretty good combination.

"He's played a bit of cricket, not a heap though. But there are very few players like Tim David and Andre Russell. I'm not even going to compare him, but those kinds of players build careers around finishing games. That's how he's grown up playing. He's used to finishing games, he thinks about it, and he's only 22 years old. He's so young, but he's got that look in his eyes. He's hungry. His parents and family will be very proud of him today. When you first come in, you try so hard, and this will be a massive moment in his life and career," Langer added.

Lucknow needed 54 runs in the last four overs to win, with Mukul the only recognised batter at the crease. This is when the 22-year-old stepped up, holding one end to take the game deep. LSG required seven runs from the last two balls. Mukul struck a six on the penultimate delivery before scoring a single to complete the chase.

"When 64 (54) runs were needed in the last four overs, I was probably thinking this is what happens when you coach. When you're playing or commentating, you're on the easy side of the fence. I was thinking about what I'd say to the players after the game. I thought we bowled brilliantly on this wicket, we were outstanding. I actually noted that down regardless of whether we won or lost. Our bowling was excellent and our fielding was elite as well, so I was really pleased with that. But we also spoke about taking responsibility. Today, a 22-year-old kid has taken responsibility, and what an effort it was.

"Wins like this are huge for the dressing room. If you win the close ones, you build belief. It doesn't matter whether it comes with the ball or in a tight chase, those wins are like a magic tonic. Hopefully, it gives us a confidence boost at the start of the season. We've also got a lot of upside left in our game. What I love about him in the nets is that he's very curious. There were areas we identified straight away. We've seen his strengths, but he's also worked on his weaknesses. We've been doing drills with him every day, and it showed today. He wants to get better, he works very hard, and we've seen that over the last four weeks since he's been with us.

"And yes, a big shout-out to the scouts. They rarely get mentioned, but Shrinivas has been with us for a long time. He has a very sharp cricket mind. He sits next to me and often tells me what's going to happen next. He's picked out some brilliant players for us. The scary thing is, with Indian cricket, we've got three or four more waiting for their chance. The talent here is unbelievable. If you get to this level, it means you're very good because so many are trying to play IPL cricket, let alone international cricket," Langer concluded.

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