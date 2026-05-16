Chennai Super Kings have played 12 matches in the Indian Premier League 2026 so far, but their star wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni is yet to feature this season. Dhoni suffered a calf injury and missed the initial part of the tournament. As hinted by the franchise, he recovered from that injury but remains out of action to keep the balance of the team intact. Meanwhile, CSK stay alive in the playoff race with 12 points in as many matches. If they manage to win their remaining two league games, it is likely to take them to the next round.

CSK play their next match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home ground - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. This will be their last home game in the league stage.

Dhoni's former India and CSK teammate Ravichandran Ashwin believes that the player could feature in the side's match against SRH.

"Even now, if we talk about a quality pace hitter, I think it's him. Let's see. I have a feeling that against Sunrisers Hyderabad, there is a good chance of MS Dhoni playing. Let's wait and see how it goes. As far as I have heard, he has been ready to take the field for the last two to three games," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel, as quoted by News18.

CSK's winning streak ends

Mitchell Marsh smashed 90 runs in just 38 balls, with the help of nine fours and seven sixes, as LSG beat CSK by seven wickets at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Friday. His knock ensured LSG reached home in the 188-run chase without breaking a sweat. CSK suffered a defeat after winning a hat-trick of games.

Earlier, pacer Akash Singh returned with figures of 3 for 26 before Kartik Sharma's brilliant batting helped Chennai post a competitive total of 187 for 5. Akash Singh dismissed Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sanju Samson, and Urvil Patel to dent CSK's start. Kartik Sharma then stitched a 70-run stand with Dewald Brevis to take CSK out of hot water. Kartik scored 71 off 42 with the help of six fours and five sixes. Shivam Dube provided the late impetus with 32 not out off 16. LSG captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl first.

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