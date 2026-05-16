The suspense regarding Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi's presence for the ICC Annual Board Meeting in Ahmedabad, on the sidelines of the IPL 2026 final, is over. Sources told NDTV that he will attend the ICC Board of Directors meeting through video conference. Hence, he will not attend the meet in person. The provision for a virtual presence has always existed for member representatives who are unable to travel.

According to a PTI report, "sources aware of the developments said Naqvi was never expected to attend the meeting in person and his participation through virtual mode was in line with standard ICC practice. He has not been invited for the IPL final in Ahmedabad."

The ICC meeting was originally scheduled to be held in Doha last month but had to be postponed because of the prevailing crisis in West Asia.

Sources aware of the developments said Naqvi was never expected to attend the meeting in person, and his participation through virtual mode was in line with standard ICC practice.

In fact, Naqvi is one of the three members who will attend the meeting virtually.

The conference assumes significance as it will be held alongside the IPL final in Ahmedabad, with top administrators from across cricket boards expected to be present.

The tensions between India and Pakistan are not new. In fact, the Asia Cup 2025 trophy that India won still lies in Dubai, while Naqvi remains in his office.

The BCCI and PCB have been at odds for a while. Recent friction between the two boards involved hosting arrangements and political blockades, including heavy speculation around India's participation in regional events due to security considerations and the ongoing refusal to engage in bilateral cricket.

Tensions peaked during a highly publicised dispute over the handling of the Asia Cup trophy ceremony, where Indian players reportedly resisted receiving the silverware directly from PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who ultimately decided not to hand them the trophy at all.

While subsequent high-level dialogue on the sidelines of ICC meetings has initiated a cautious cooling-off period to find amicable resolutions, the structural deadlock remains intact.

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