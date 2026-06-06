The BCCI has allowed Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's parents to travel with the 15-year-old sensation during the tour of Ireland and England, according to a report by Sportstar. Sooryavanshi received his first national team call-up after a sensational show in IPL 2026 where he emerged as the top run-scorer with 776 runs. The report claimed that BCCI felt that the "presence of family would help him adjust to the demands of international cricket and life on the road". “As he is a child, we have decided to allow his parents to accompany him to Ireland and England, so that they can be with him and help him settle in the new environment. The Board will cover all their expenses,” BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia told Sportstar.

The youngster is currently in Sri Lanka with the India A team for the upcoming tri-nation series.

Earlier, BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar said he had high hopes for teenage batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after giving him a maiden T20I call-up to tours of Ireland, England, and the Asian Games, adding the youngster had ‘picked himself' into the squad with his explosive IPL 2026 performances.

Sooryavanshi had a stellar IPL 2026 for the Rajasthan Royals and was the leading run-getter in the competition with 776 runs, including a hundred and five half-centuries. He also bagged the most valuable player and emerging player of the competition awards in the competition.

“What do you say, we've seen what he can do. You saw, even towards those playoffs, almost single‑handedly carried the Rajasthan Royals. For a young kid, I don't need to talk about how well he's batting or how well he's playing. It's not just this season. He's obviously made a great start last season.

“To back it up for a young kid in a competition that's as competitive and has a high‑pressure environment, and how explosive he can be, and a game‑changer that he can be. So we've, like everyone else that's watched cricket, or at least watched T20 cricket in India, we've got high hopes of him, and I think he just has picked himself really,” said Agarkar in the press conference at the BCCI HQ on Saturday.

(With IANS inputs)

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