Star India batter Rohit Sharma seemingly addressed the growing speculation surrounding his ODI future, brushing aside the 'outside chatter' ahead of the series decider against England at Lord's. A viral video has been doing the rounds on social media where Rohit can be seen chatting with India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, apparently telling him that the outside chatter does not concern them. Reports had emerged on social media during the second ODI in Cardiff that the series-decider against England at Lord's could be Rohit's final game for India in the format.

The rumours spread like wildfire, until BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia rubbished the claims, saying that the Lord's ODI would not be Rohit's last in the format.

When some members of the Indian team arrived for practice at Lord's, Rohit was seen engaged in conversation with Kotak, playing down the growing speculation.

"Hum log ko bahar kya chal raha hai, us se humko kya (We have nothing to do with what is going on outside)," Rohit can be heard as saying in the video.

Rohit Sharma Dekho yeh sb yhha khada hai "bahar kya chal raha hai ussya hamara kya lena dena"



ROHIT FOR 2027 WC#RohitSharma #odiworldcup2027 pic.twitter.com/cR4p52AS3Q — THE LLORD (@BlueBloodcric) July 18, 2026

Sources had told NDTV that some members of the selection committee had informed Rohit that they no longer saw him in the scheme of things before the start of the Afghanistan series last month.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir was also kept in the loop during the discussions between the selectors and Rohit.

However, Rohit was selected for the Afghanistan series, as well as the England series, after the former India captain had approached the top brass of the BCCI.

One of India's greatest ODI batters, Rohit has amassed more than 11,700 runs in the format and played a pivotal role in India's run to the 2023 ODI World Cup final before leading the side to the 2025 Champions Trophy title.

Although Shubman Gill took over as ODI captain after that triumph, Rohit remains a senior figure in the batting line-up and a key member of India's plans.

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