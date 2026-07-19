India's veteran batter Rohit Sharma is going through a lean patch. After a good performance in the Afghanistan ODI series, the player has scored 11 and 26 in the two one-dayers against England. In the last two innings, Rohit has struggled to get going, putting uncertainty over his international future. Some reports even came to the fore claiming that the series decider against the Three Lions could be the player's last for India. The speculation spread like wildfire before BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia came out to clear the air on the issue. He said that Rohit will continue playing for the side.

As 39-year-old Rohit prepares himself to play a crucial ODI against England, former India batter and ex-coach of the team Abhishek Nayar said that the veteran will aim to convert his starts into big scores. Rohit hit 11 off 21 in the first ODI against England and followed it up with a 47-ball 26.

"Conditions are important. You have to respect the conditions. In this game, the ball was seaming, doing a bit, so you expect Rohit Sharma to take time as he is not playing all formats. He also understands and will reflect. After a point, after Sam Curran's over, it looked like he was under pressure. Other than that, I felt the tempo was fine. I am not so worried about the strike rate. But normally, when he gets to 26, he does make a 50 from there. So that is something he would be concerned about," Nayar said on Star Sports.

In the second match against England, Rohit's scratchy innings was brought to an end by right-arm off-spinner Will Jacks. The Indian opener tried to play a sweep shot but got a top edge. The ball lobbed up for a simple catch for wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

"Rohit does not get out a lot against off-spinners. But he got out because it looked like he was sort of stuck for runs. So more than skill, it's the mind. But he is batting well, so I am not concerned," Nayar added.

India and England play the series decider at Lord's, London, on Sunday.

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