Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali has warned that pushing Rohit Sharma toward retirement could heavily influence Virat Kohli's future as well, amid growing speculation surrounding the Indian captain's ODI career. While BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia quashed rumours of Rohit retiring after the ongoing ODI series against England, some members of the selection committee are reportedly unsatisfied with the veteran's form and are skeptical about persisting with him. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Basit hinted that if the selectors pressure Rohit out, Kohli's departure could follow next.

Basit argued that both Rohit and Kohli should continue playing as long as they are able to justify their place in the team.

"If he continues to perform, he should keep playing. Right now, if you want to judge him solely based on his performances in the two matches in England or on Gautam Gambhir's likes and dislikes, then you should also keep Virat Kohli in mind," said Basit.

Basit also highlighted that, considering how Kohli stepped away from Tests previously, he feels there is a distinct possibility that the two modern greats could end up hanging up their boots together after the third and final ODI against England at Lord's.

"If today it's Rohit's turn, then next time it could be Virat's. Given the way Virat retired from Tests, there is a possibility that both of them could announce their retirements at Lord's," he added.

However, Basit warned the BCCI that forcing out the two modern legends would be a massive mistake.

"If too much pressure is applied, I feel such a decision could end up being made, which would be a huge mistake, because the cricketing world still wants to watch Virat play," Basit explained.

Kohli and Rohit are India's second and third highest run-scorer in ODIs with 14,867 and 11,757 runs, respectively. The upcoming third ODI at Lord's will mark a historic milestone, serving as their 400th game playing together for India across all formats.

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