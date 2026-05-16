Arshdeep Singh is in the middle of a social media storm. In the recent past, the Punjab Kings pacer's vlogging came under the scanner. He posted videos from matches and travels during the IPL, but the authorities were allegedly not pleased. Then he found himself in trouble over calling Tilak Varma 'Andhere' (Dark one) during a video recorded ahead of Punjab Kings' IPL 2026 match against Mumbai Indians. Then, a fan urged Arshdeep to stop using Punjab Kings' name in the IPL, claiming he was bringing embarrassment. "What have you done for Punjab, Singh saab? People who still ask family for chips and cold drink money are now advising me on Punjab?" Arshdeep wrote in response.

Ahead of PBKS' match against RCB, head of sports science Andrew Leipus addressed the social media discussion around Arshdeep.

"I don't follow a lot of social media myself, so I know there's been a bit of chatter behind the scenes of various things going on, vlogging and whatnot. I'm not across that. In terms of his behaviour, Arsh is pretty much a flat line. He's not up or down. He gives his best out there. We've been working together a little bit, and looking at his body, there may be restrictions that could be a reason for some of his performances being up and down. We think we've hit on a bit of a winner there," Leipus told reporters in the pre-match press conference.

"He's been feeling a lot better in the last couple of weeks, physically. Overall, he's pretty consistent with his behaviour and his attitude. He's a very loud person in the dressing room. That hasn't changed. He's not up and down. He's very calm."

Leipus, however, agreed that current cricketers are always hooked on to their phones.

"I'm old. I don't really partake in a lot of social media. You can check my name out there. I'm probably the wrong person to be asking. You look across every team, you'll see guys sitting there on their phones in the buses. There's not a lot of chatter going on. It is a problem, I think. I've got young kids. I'm trying to steer them away from it," said Leipus.

"On the other side of the coin, you've got a lot of commercial operations going on there. You've got to find that right balance. One of the best things the ICC ever did was take phones away. When we go into the dressing room, guys can start talking again. When you're in that team environment, it's not an issue. It's outside that when it becomes an issue. I've heard rumours, but I don't really have time to pay attention to that. I think it's potentially something that needs to be addressed."

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