Excitement among fans is at its peak as the 19th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to begin on March 28. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the season opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. However, fans are equally eager to witness the legendary MS Dhoni, who will return to action for Chennai Super Kings against Rajasthan Royals on March 30. Even at 44, Dhoni continues to set new benchmarks with his remarkable presence and aura on the field.

On Sunday, CSK hosted a special fan event at the iconic M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where Dhoni left everyone stunned with a brilliant response to a request from actor Sivakarthikeyan.

During the event, Sivakarthikeyan, sharing the stage with CSK's 2026 squad, urged Dhoni to continue playing until the age of 60.

Dhoni responded with a smile, saying: "It will be difficult, but I can try." His words immediately triggered a massive roar and applause from the crowd.

A CSK fan at heart, Our star SK in the house#Roar26 #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/Sl8aG0xmGH — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) March 22, 2026

The five-time champions also used the occasion to induct Suresh Raina and Matthew Hayden into their inaugural Hall of Fame, honouring the two legendary cricketers for their immense contributions to the franchise's legacy.

Known as "Mr. IPL," Raina was a core pillar of CSK's batting, while Hayden brought explosive energy as an opener in the early seasons.

"Before the legacy... there were these two. Our first Hall of Fame inductees: Suresh Raina & Matthew Hayden," CSK wrote in an X post.

Earlier, MS Dhoni honoured T20 World Cup winners Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, and U-19 winning captain Ayush Mhatre at a CSK pre-season fan event (ROAR 2026) in Chepauk on Sunday.

Dhoni presented special mementoes to the winners during the event, which featured CSK veterans and celebrated the recent T20 World Cup success.

The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side finished at the bottom of the points table last season but have formed a strong side in the mini-auction and are hopeful for a record sixth title this year.

(With ANI inputs)