Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants will aim for a change in foutunes in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. In the mega auction last year, LSG built a new squad like every other team, but it could not change their fate. The side finished 7th in the points table, mirroring its performance in IPL 2024. In a significant move, LSG have traded all-rounder Shardul Thakur to Mumbai Indians in an all-cash deal this time. As they set sights on the new season, take a look at the newly announced Lucknow Super Giants squad for IPL 2026 -

Players Retained: Rishabh Pant (c), Mohammed Shami (trade-in), Arjun Tendulkar (trade-in), Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Breetzke, Nicholas Pooran, Himmat Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Digvesh Rathi, M Siddharth, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh

Players Released: David Miller, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Deep, Aryan Juyal, Shamar Joseph, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Shardul Thakur (traded)

AUCTION BUDGET: Rs 22.95 crore