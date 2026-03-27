With huge expectations on their shoulders, Lucknow Super Giants step into the new season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a fresh sense of purpose, determined to shake off the inconsistency of the past two years. Under Rishabh Pant's captaincy, the franchise is banking on a mix of youthful energy and seasoned performers to reignite their playoff ambitions. The batting unit looks balanced, with Pant expected to anchor at No. 3 while Nicholas Pooran, Aiden Markram, and Mitchell Marsh provide explosive top-order options.

Bowling remains the key area of concern after last season's struggles with economy rates. The inclusion of Anrich Nortje and Mohammad Shami alongside Mohsin Khan promises sharper pace options, while Wanindu Hasaranga's spin offers control in the middle overs. But, the likes of Nortje and Shami have proven to be quite costly in the IPL, in recent times. The two veterans, hence, need to reinvent themselves if they are to become match-winners for the Lucknow franchise. The fitness of fit-again Mayank Yadav would also be key to the team's ambitions this season.

With Pant's aggressive leadership style and a squad that blends flair with experience, Lucknow have the ingredients to mount a serious challenge. The question is whether they can finally convert potential into silverware and deliver a breakthrough campaign for their loyal Ekana Stadium supporters.

Lucknow Super Giants – Full IPL 2026 Schedule

April 1 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals – Lucknow – 7:30PM IST

April 5 – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants – Hyderabad – 3:30PM IST

April 9 – Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants – Kolkata – 7:30PM IST

April 12 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans – Lucknow – 3:30PM IST

April 15 – Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants – Bengaluru – 7:30PM IST

April 19 – Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants – Mullanpur – 7:30PM IST

April 22 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Rajasthan Royals – Lucknow – 7:30PM IST

April 26 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders – Lucknow – 7:30PM IST

May 4 – Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants – Mumbai – 7:30PM IST

May 7 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Lucknow – 7:30PM IST

May 10 – Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants – Chennai – 3:30PM IST

May 15 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings – Lucknow – 7:30PM IST

May 19 – Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants – Jaipur – 7:30PM IST

May 23 – Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings – Lucknow – 7:30PM IST