Delhi Capitals have had a horrendous start to their innings against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in an IPL 2026 match in Delhi on Monday. In the first two overs, DC lost three wickets. Bhuvneshwar Kumar scalped Sahil Parakh (0) on the second ball of the first over, which started the downfall. In the next over, bowled by Josh Hazlewood, KL Rahul (1) and Sameer Rizvi (0) departed. Then, in the third over, Bhuvneshwar came back to dismiss Tristan Stubbs (5) and Axar Patel (0). In the fourth over, Nitish Rana was picked off by Josh Hazlewood. The scorecard then read 8/6 in 3.5 overs.

DC scored 13/6 in the Powerplay. This is just the second instance in IPL history of a team losing six wickets inside the Powerplay in a non-rain curtailed game . The only previous occurrence came in IPL 2011, when Kochi Tuskers Kerala slumped to 29/6 against Deccan Chargers. As coincidence would have it, both of these happened on April 27th.

Top 5 Lowest Totals in IPL History (as of April 2026):

49 - RCB vs KKR (2017)

58 - Rajasthan Royals vs RCB (2009)

59 - Rajasthan Royals vs RCB (2023)

66 - Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians (2017)

67 - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians (2008)

Lowest Powerplay (1-6 overs) totals in the IPL

13/6 - DC vs RCB, Delhi, 2026*

14/2 - RR vs RCB, Cape Town, 2009

14/3 - SRH vs RR, Pune, 2022

15/2 - CSK vs KKR, Kolkata, 2011

16/1 - CSK vs DD, Raipur, 2015

16/1 - CSK vs RCB, Chennai, 2019

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the toss and decided to field against the Delhi Capitals in the 39th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Monday. The high-voltage clash between the Capitals and the defending champions, RCB, is being held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

Speaking after the toss, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said the decision was influenced by conditions that are expected to favour batting, especially under lights in the second innings.

"We will bowl first. This venue is a high-scoring ground; it will not make much difference. We will try to put them under pressure in the second innings. The most important thing is that different players are coming up and delivering in different matches. We have played some good cricket and continue to carry that momentum. It is in the past, we are looking to play good cricket," RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said.

Speaking after the match, the Capitals captain Axar Patel said the conditions were heavily influenced by the small ground dimensions and a pitch that became better for batting as the game progressed.

"I would have fielded if I won the toss. The ground dimensions are small, the pitch also gets better, so we would have chased as well. In the IPL, you score 264 and lose, but it is a long tournament; we had a good game with bat and ball. If we had held our chances, then the result would be different," Axar said.

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