Kolkata Knight Riders batter Finn Allen's dismissal led to a massive controversy during the IPL 2026 encounter against Lucknow Super Giants in Kolkata on Thursday. Allen was caught in the deep by Digvesh Rathi but some fans as well as experts were of the opinion that the fielder's shoes touched the boundary rope after the catch was completed. The incident took place in the second over of the KKR innings when Allen got a thick top-edge off the bowling of Prince Yadav. The ball flew rowards the thirdman boundary but was caught by Rathi extremely close to the ropes. Although it looked quite close, the umpires did not take much time in checking the fielder's foot and the decision has created quite a furore on social media.

Another Controversial Out given by Umpire in this IPL



- Finn Allen hit the shot.

- Digvesh Singh Rathee took a Catch behind the boundary.

- it seems like it is touching the boundary lines.

- Umpire did not check well.

- Ajinkya Rahane and Finn Allen did not go for any appeal.… pic.twitter.com/r93CfzIPaq — Ashu (@AshuKharwa66211) April 9, 2026

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) cricketer Shreevats Goswami was convinced that the fielder's foot touched the advertising board when the catch was taken and said that it clearly looked like a six. "That looked like a six isn't ? Clearly the foot touched the advertising board and could see it moving," he posted on X (formerly Twitter).

That looked like a six isn't ? Clearly the foot touched the advertising board and could see it moving.#KKRVSLSG — Shreevats goswami (@shreevats1) April 9, 2026

Lucknow Super Giants won the toss and elected to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders.

A CONTROVERSIAL DECISION BY UMPIRE



Digvesh Rathi catch Finn Allen in boundary line. It's clearly touch his feet in boundary line. But umpire gives out. Clearly not out. Om field Umpire should sent this decision to third umpire. Poor Umpiring. pic.twitter.com/xLK9btwoYv — VIKAS (@Vikas662005) April 9, 2026

LSG were unchanged, while KKR made one change, bringing in Sunil Narine in place of injured Varun Chakravarthy.

The Teams:

Lucknow Super Giants: Rishabh Pant (wk/c), Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Mukul Choudhary, Manimaran Siddharth, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Prince Yadav.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Finn Allen, Cameron Green, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Rinku Singh, Rovman Powell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Navdeep Saini, Kartik Tyagi.

(With agency inputs)

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