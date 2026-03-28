Ishan Kishan on Saturday became the third player to have captained an India U-19 team and an IPL side. He walked out to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the age of 27 years and 253 days. He is now the second-youngest Indian to captain SRH. Kane Williamson remains the youngest overall to lead SRH, having taken over as captain in 2018 at the age of 27 years and 244 days. Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the toss and opted to field against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the tournament opener at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday. At 27 years and 253 days, Ishan Kishan, the stand-in captain of Sunrisers, became the franchise's second-youngest skipper, behind Kane Williamson (27y 244d) in 2018.

After winning the toss, RCB skipper Rajat Patidar said the team would try its best to put a second star on the jersey.

"We'll bowl first. Of course, there are a lot of positives from last year, but as we go into this season, we are not defending - we'll try to become champions again in 2026. I think there are a lot of good players in the side, and we have proper backups for every position. There's a good support system and medical team as well, so everyone is fit and looking forward to this game. Thank you so much for supporting us over the years. We'll try our best to put a second star on our jersey. There are two new faces - Jacob Duffy and Abhinandan Singh - who are going to play their first match," Patidar said.

After losing the toss, Hyderabad stand-in skipper Ishan Kishan said the team would focus on executing their plans against the defending champions.

"Looks like a fresh wicket. It doesn't matter if you bat or bowl first. You don't need to start doing something new. We just need to execute our plans. Everyone looks in good touch," Kishan said.

Playing XIs: Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (w/c), Heinrich Klaasen, Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Salil Arora, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Philip Salt, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Abhinandan Singh, Jacob Duffy, Suyash Sharma.