Rishabh Pant-led Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have received a big boost amid the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, as Australian wicketkeeper batter Josh Inglis is expected to join the squad ahead of their clash against the five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on May 4 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, Inglis was unavailable for the first half of the season due to his wedding, which was scheduled for mid-April. The wicketkeeper-batter tied the knot on April 18 and is expected to spend some more time away before travelling to India to link up with the LSG squad. Inglis had a productive season last year with Punjab Kings, scoring 278 runs at an impressive strike rate of 162.57. Despite that, he was released ahead of the 2026 auction, where LSG secured his services for INR 8.6 crore, even with the knowledge that he would miss a part of the tournament.

If he becomes available from May 4, Inglis could feature in the final six league matches for LSG, depending on team combinations. The franchise is currently using overseas options like Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran, while not always opting for a fourth overseas player. South African spinner George Linde has featured in two of the last three games. However, Pooran has struggled with form, managing just 51 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 80.

The report further states that fast bowler Anrich Nortje left the LSG camp last week, although the reason for his exit remains unclear. He had played only one match this season, against Delhi Capitals on April 1, where he returned figures of 0/39 in his four overs.

LSG have had a tough campaign so far and are currently placed eighth on the points table, with just two wins from six matches. They will next take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday as they look to get back to winning ways.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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