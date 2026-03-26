The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the schedule for the second phase of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The remainder of the league stage, comprising 50 matches, will be played from April 13 to May 24, 2026, across 12 venues in India. Matches in the second phase will be held in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Dharamshala, Raipur and New Chandigarh.

Earlier, the BCCI announced schedule for the first oahse from March 28 till April 12. The action resumes on April 13, 2026, with Sunrisers Hyderabad taking on Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, setting the tone for an exciting run of fixtures.

The first leg of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings 'El Clasico' will be played on April 23 in Mumbai while the second leg will be played in Chennai on May 2.

CLICK HERE for FULL IPL 2026 SCHEDULE

As the tournament enters a crucial phase, teams will compete across venues for a place in the playoffs, with the race expected to intensify through the latter half of the league stage.

Fans can look forward to an exciting phase of the tournament as teams jostle for positions in the lead-up to the final weeks of the league stage.

The second phase will feature eight double-headers, with afternoon matches starting at 03:30 PM IST and evening matches commencing at 07:30 PM IST.

Punjab Kings will play their home matches in New Chandigarh and Dharamshala, including three matches in Dharamshala during this phase. Rajasthan Royals will host four home games in Jaipur, while Royal Challengers Bengaluru will play three home matches in Bengaluru and two in Raipur.

The venues for the Playoffs will be announced at a later date.