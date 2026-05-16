Lucknow Super Giants pacer Akash Singh grabbed attention on Friday not only for his impressive spell against Chennai Super Kings but also for his animated on-field celebration. Playing his first match for LSG in IPL 2026, Akash made an immediate impact by dismissing CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad in his very first over. He followed it up with the wickets of Sanju Samson and Urvil Patel, completing a memorable three-wicket haul. After claiming his third wicket, Akash pulled out a paper note that read, "#Akki on fire - Akash knows how to take wickets in T20 game."

The paper-note celebration, which has become a trend in the IPL recently, quickly caught the eye of fans and cameras alike.

However, former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn appeared unimpressed with the gesture. Without naming any player, Steyn took to X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the incident and urged cricketers to move on from such celebrations.

"Time to put the papers away. It ain't trending anymore. Actually, to be honest, it never really was," Steyn wrote.

Time to put the papers away.

It ain't trending no more.



Actually, to be honest, never really was. — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) May 15, 2026

The paper-note celebration first gained popularity in IPL 2025 when Sunrisers Hyderabad opener Abhishek Sharma produced a note after scoring a century against Punjab Kings that read, "This one is for Orange Army."

Earlier this season, Mumbai Indians bowler Raghu Sharma also marked his maiden wicket against LSG with a similar celebration. Even before Friday's match, CSK youngster Urvil Patel celebrated his half-century against LSG by unveiling a note that read, "This is for you, Papa."

Talking about the match, LSG defeated CSK by seven wickets and put a severe dent on their chances of making it to the Playoffs.

Once the Super Kings posted a healthy 187 for five, which was built around Kartik Sharma's prudent 71, the Super Giants' task was cut out on a slightly two-paced track. But Mitchell Marsh (90), who along with his Australia teammate Josh Inglis (36, 31b) added 135 runs for the opening wicket to make a mockery of the pitch and even more so of some listless bowling by CSK.

Chennai stayed on 12 points from as many games, and now they need to win both their remaining matches and some other results to go their way to have a chance to enter the play-offs.

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | RCB Outplay CSK For 2nd Win On Trot, Ruturaj Gaikwad & Co Suffer 3rd Loss